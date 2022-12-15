Instagram Finally Has A Better Solution For Recovering Hacked Accounts

Instagram has launched a one-stop-shop hub to help users with their account issues, especially if they think it has been hacked. The hub is already live at Instagram.com/hacked and it is now available to users across the globe. Instead of leaving affected users to jump between support pages, Instagram is bundling all hacking-related scenarios into a single place that conveniently leads you to the right help resource.

Instagram's hacked hub gives you a multitude of options for scenarios like an account getting hacked, forgotten password, or an account that was disabled with or without a notice. The help hub will also assist with impersonator accounts if a bad actor is using your name, images, and other personal details to run a separate copycat account. Finally, if you can't receive the login codes on your registered phone number and email address, Instagram's new hacked hub is here to assist.

Once you choose the right incident scenario, Instagram will lead you to the appropriate support page where you can find troubleshooting resources like steps to recovering an account password, non-functional password reset link, request for changing the linked email address, and tips on handling a phishing scenario. Instagram's new hub will also guide you if you're using the same email address for running multiple accounts. The latest Instagram tool is a great initiative, but the actual process of recovering an account is anything but.