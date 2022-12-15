You Can Turn Your Old Android Phone Into A Trackpad For Your PC. Here's How

If you don't have a mouse handy or if the touchpad on your laptop is malfunctioning, you can always use your old Android device (or the one in your pocket) in a pinch as a makeshift touchpad for your PC. By tethering the Android device to your PC wirelessly, you are able to add a new dimension of control to your browsing or work experience.

Once connected, you use the touchscreen just like a standard touchpad — complete with multi-finger touch, gestures, and tap actions. Wireless keyboards are also built into most third-party apps. Some even let you mirror your PC display or control media and music playback. You can use your phone as a clicker for your presentations (via GitHub). Or, turn your Android device into a virtual game controller for the PC.

Google Play Store is flooded with apps designed to control PC cursors. But only a few are ad-free, lightweight, and offer smooth, dependable performance. We'll list some of the best options available. Also, you will need to install a companion app on your PC, too. Use Windows keyboard shortcuts to navigate the UI and install the companion app.

Before we get into the how-to, note that you will need to connect your phone and PC to the same Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, you can pair them wirelessly on a Bluetooth connection (via Unified Remote).