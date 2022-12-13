The 2023 Accord Starts Honda's Big Switch To Google

For many reasons, more automakers are opting to work with Google and the tech company's Android-based infotainment platform. The ability to leverage Google's cloud computing services and software development in auto production can help reduce costs, for example, while also helping streamline assembly and manufacturing operations.

Ford and Google signed a six-year deal in early 2021 as part of the American automaker's $11 billion restructuring plan (via CNBC). Volvo teamed up with Google in 2017 to develop Android-based infotainment systems for the Swedish brand's lineup of new vehicles, while the Polestar 2 was the first car to hit the streets running Android Automotive OS. Honda is the latest automaker to join the Google bandwagon with the 2023 Accord Hybrid Touring. "Our longstanding in-vehicle tech collaboration with Google helped enable the seamless integration of Google built-in features in the new Accord," said Jay Joseph, vice president of CASE & Energy for American Honda Motor Co.

Honda

Popular apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant are standard in the new Accord Touring, and owners will be able to download more apps from the Google Play store to personalize the entertainment and connectivity features of the vehicle. Combined with the 11th-gen Accord's redesigned interior and standard Honda Sensing safety tech, you are looking at the most high-tech and connected Accord yet.

Honda

It's not all good news, mind. While those in the flagship Accord get to play with the new, Google-powered features, drivers of the lower trims miss out: those models get a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Still, all 2023 Accords can receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates to upgrade the vehicle's features over time. The all-new Honda Accord will start arriving at dealerships in early January 2023.