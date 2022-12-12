Elon Musk Gets Booed On Stage At Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show

The original report suggested that Musk was booed for 10 minutes straight and unable to get a word in edgewise. The lone clip we've been able to find, courtesy of a media producer on Twitter named Steven Goffman, is just less than five minutes. While the boos were certainly loud at first, you could hear a few supporters sprinkled throughout, and they subsided enough to let Dave Chappelle crack a few jokes about the rough crowd.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

Musk appeared to embrace the hate, however, with an emphatic victory pump to show his hecklers just how unbothered he was. And Chappelle masterfully lightened the moment with some classic rich guy jokes. Elon Musk was holding a microphone, presumably to make some sort of speech. He didn't address the crowd with much of an audible response, though he did thank Chappelle for having him on stage.

The crowd response isn't too surprising considering the show was held in a prominent corner of Silicon Valley, the very same region that's battling against a work culture shift seeking to reinstate long working hours and stringent reporting policies to meet burgeoning tech demands. Musk is undoubtedly enemy number one in that battle based on his most recent moves, including the sudden appearance of bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters to accommodate staff who are too busy to catch their Zs at home.