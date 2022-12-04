Elon Musk's Demanding Work Policy May Have Long-Term Health Consequences

Adhering to a strict work lifestyle may not suit everyone, and forcing yourself to overexert at work can even be downright detrimental to long-term health. A past study showed that working long hours include serious long-term trade-offs. Workaholics have a greater tendency to spiral into depression than those who maintain a lighter workload. Although the negative effects of work addiction can apply to most types of work, it's more prevalent in high-demand jobs with little to no flexibility.

Yes, this includes professions with high expectations and pressures –- a staple for Tesla factory workers and now, the new norm for Twitter employees. So, what's the likely outcome of this "hardcore" work culture? Aside from depression, other unintended side effects include anxiety and lack of sleep. Additionally, women who work excessive hours experience an increased risk of developing diabetes compared to those who work less hours. It is also common for women to feel intense levels of workplace stress that often go far beyond those felt by men (via Linkedin).

Another study revealed that Americans have the highest average weekly working hours compared to the British and French, per USA Today. The research suggested that the healthy work baseline for men tops at 47 hours a week, while women were recommended to limit weekly work to 34 hours. In the end, there's little long-term reward for hard work, especially when it only ends in mass layoffs -– something hundreds of Tesla workers found out the hard way. As for aspiring Twitter staff considering Musk's demanding work policy, they just have to come to terms with the possible health risks mentioned above or walk away while they can.