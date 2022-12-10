How To Enable The Always On Display On The Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August 2022; since then, it's been one of the most popular foldable smartphones. Whether it is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, or the 4,400 mAh battery, the device has everything it takes to be a modern flagship. Although, it is the presence of two displays makes the device unique. When closed, you can interact with the Fold 4 through a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, similar to a regular smartphone's screen. However, the primary display of the device, which shows up when you unfold it, is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Given that both the primary and cover screens feature AMOLED panels, Galaxy Z Fold 4 can light up selected pixels on the lock screen. The pixels can take the shape of a clock or small icons to display essential information. This feature is called an always-on display or AOD. It lets us see time, notification icons, and battery, and informs us about missed phone calls on the lock screen without waking up our smartphones. However, on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung does not enable the always-on display by default. Nevertheless, once you set up your device, activating the feature is a matter of taps. If you're reading this article on a Galaxy Z Fold 4, open the Settings app in another window and follow the steps to enable the always-on display.