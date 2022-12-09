Who Is The 'Flute Guy' Who Stole The Show At The 2022 Game Awards?

If you didn't tune into The Game Awards last night, you missed out. The steady procession of world premiere trailers and new announcements were E3-like, and the anticipation to see which developers, studios, and talent walked away with top honors encouraged healthy debate and much applause.

The performances were pretty special too. After a grand opening by Al Pacino to announce the winner of best performance, we saw a chilling number by Halsey to commemorate the forthcoming launch of "Diablo IV," someone doing their best Crash impersonation to promote a new multiplayer game featuring everyone's favorite furry platformer, and an inspiring symphony by an orchestra that had a few memorable characters of its own.

While the main percussionist was also a sight to behold, much of the internet latched onto a person the industry is now affectionately referring to as "the flute guy." He was seated centrally in the orchestra, playing his instrument of choice (here's a brief clip) with a Chris Farley-like energy that was arguably even more captivating than the gaming-inspired tunes they played. His shining moment was a masterful fist pump as he blew through the climax of a section that commemorated Game of the Year nominees, all without skipping a beat. And his real name is Pedro Eustache.