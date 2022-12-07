The Most Luxurious Features Of Mariah Carey's 1.8 Million Dollar RV

All I want for Christmas is you: A nearly $2 million motor home. Or, if you're talking celebrity parlance, the hipper term is "mobile estate." Because no self-respecting superstar would ever be caught trucking around in a Winnebago, right?

In the same way that Mariah Carey has been this generation's voice of Christmas, Anderson Mobile Estates has been the maker of ultra-swanky motor coaches for the rich and famous for the better part of two decades. Its clientele is replete with A-list celebs like Denzel Washington, Harrison Ford, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and even Former President Bill Clinton.

We know Smith purchased the first prototype for a cool $2.5 million in the early 2000s, so Carey's classy cruiser was likely among the first handful of Anderson land yachts. Dubbed "The Lounge," Mimi's 1,200 square foot, two-story mobile manor has a $7,000 couch, two tons of marvel and stone, and a nightclub.

While some sources claim that Carey procured her rig in 2015, an episode of "Access Hollywood," in which the TV host not only tours the bus but interviews Carey about it, points to a much earlier time frame.

During the segment, an on-screen blurb says "The Emancipation of Mimi" would be in stores on March 22. A scroll along the bottom also displays "Coming Attractions," touting J-Lo would face off against Jane Fonda in the comedy film "Monster-in-Law" on May 13. Another says the post-apocalyptic thriller "V for Vendetta" starring Natalie Portman would hit theaters on November 4. All three of those things came out in 2005 ... not 2015.