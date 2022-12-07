GM's Answer To Tesla Destination Charging Is Finally Rolling Out

The first public charging stations in General Motors' Dealer Community Charging Program have gone live, part of the automaker's plan to install up to 40,000 chargers around the U.S. and Canada, with a particular focus on areas currently lacking EV infrastructure. Announced in October 2021, the program aimed to fill in gaps in the charging map — such as in rural or remote locations — and potentially give communities their first taste of public chargers.

Rather than figure out the best place itself, however, GM turned to its dealers and their local knowledge. Dealerships could suggest up to ten places for "destination chargers" that the automaker would supply, with installation taking into account where they believed they'd be of the most use for drivers in their communities. The locations would be branded with the dealer name, and either offer free sessions or support payment through GM's app.

Though not as potent as the DC fast chargers being rolled out by Electrify America, ChargePoint, and other companies, the 19.2kW/80 amp chargers are about as good as it gets for a so-called Level 2 version. Drivers of a Cadillac Lyriq RWD, for example, could see up to 52 miles of range added per hour plugged in.