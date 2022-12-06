The Forgotten Porsche Roadster That Would Have Been A Blast To Drive

Imagine if Porsche sold a compact, lightweight and affordable convertible sports car to rival the Mazda Miata. Rewind to 1984 and, for three tantalizing years, the legendary automakers nearly did exactly that.

Called the 984 Concept, the two-seater was created by Porsche Development Centre in Weissach, Germany (via Autoblog). Had the project gone according to plan, it might have arrived a few years before the first-generation Miata launched in 1989. Instead of enjoying the lightweight roadster market almost to itself for over 30 years, Mazda would have been force to go toe-to-toe with Porsche. And who knows what might have happened if other manufacturers decided to join in.

Intended to replace the aging Porsche 924, a 2+2 coupe that had been around since 1976, the 984 featured a folding hard-top roof, and still weighed a couple hundred pounds less than the original Miata. Porsche claims it tipped the scales at just 1,940 pounds, notes Autoblog.