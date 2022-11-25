Bizarre Porsche Concepts Cars That Would Be Worth A Fortune Today

Porsche's back catalog of concept cars is one of the most fascinating of any automaker, but it's not because these vehicles are so outlandish and then are never seen again. Instead, Porsche has a habit of showing concepts that at first seem utterly ridiculous, then after a few years' of hindsight, prove the idea actually made perfect sense.

Porsche likes transparancy, and in recent years has shown off the concepts that led to commercial successes like the Panamera, and even the brand-new 911 Dakar, which was seen at the 2022 L.A. Auto Show.

As with other manufacturers, it is largely impossible to put a value on these concept cars. Some can be fired up and even driven on the street, while others are models, carved out of clay and rolled into view using manpower, not horsepower.

That said, it's still fun to look back at these remarkable vehicles, understand what Porsche had in mind, and appreciate what an old concept car could be worth today — not just financially, but in terms of the value it brought to the company and the auto industry as a whole.