Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leaked March 2023 Release Date Shown On Steam Page
"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was a pleasant surprise for fans of the futuristic sci-fi world. The game took a rare diversion from source material to explore an all-new original story set in the Star Wars universe. With tight gameplay that perfectly captured the feel of Star Wars combat and immersive graphics to support the engrossing narrative, it went on to sell at least 8 million copies (and that figure could be even higher now that it's repolished for newer gaming consoles).
It came as no surprise, then, that a sequel is on the way. Titled short and sweet as "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," we now have a rough idea of when we'll be able to continue the story. A Steam listing for the game was reportedly updated to show an expected March 2023 release date. Previous sightings showed March 15 and March 16, to be specific, though the page has since been updated to remove said information. It's likely we'll get the official announcement at The Game Awards taking place on December 8. EA has already confirmed it plans to show new goods at the show.
What to expect from the new sequel
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" takes place five years after the events of "Fallen Order," which itself is five years removed from the events of the film "Revenge of the Sith." In it, you play as Cal Destis, a former Jedi Padawan who successfully hid from the devastating effects of Order 66, which called for the extermination of all Jedi as they were sworn enemies to Darth Vader's Galactic Empire. Cal exposed himself by using Force powers in front of a drone to save a friend, an act that would ultimately instigate an explosive manhunt.
We won't spoil too much about that game in case you have plans to catch up before "Survivor's" launch, but we can tell you that you'll reassume command of Cal in a direct continuation of "Fallen Order's" story. According to screenshots acquired by Wario64 on Twitter before the Steam listing was updated, those who pre-order the Deluxe edition will receive six exclusive cosmetic pieces, including new clothes for Cal and skins for his BD-1 droid and lightsaber.
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the latter requiring only mid-tier hardware to meet the recommended system requirements.