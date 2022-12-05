Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leaked March 2023 Release Date Shown On Steam Page

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was a pleasant surprise for fans of the futuristic sci-fi world. The game took a rare diversion from source material to explore an all-new original story set in the Star Wars universe. With tight gameplay that perfectly captured the feel of Star Wars combat and immersive graphics to support the engrossing narrative, it went on to sell at least 8 million copies (and that figure could be even higher now that it's repolished for newer gaming consoles).

It came as no surprise, then, that a sequel is on the way. Titled short and sweet as "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," we now have a rough idea of when we'll be able to continue the story. A Steam listing for the game was reportedly updated to show an expected March 2023 release date. Previous sightings showed March 15 and March 16, to be specific, though the page has since been updated to remove said information. It's likely we'll get the official announcement at The Game Awards taking place on December 8. EA has already confirmed it plans to show new goods at the show.