Everything We Know About Apple's Upcoming AR Headset

Meta — the company behind Facebook — is usually the first billion-dollar corporation that comes to mind when discussing augmented reality (AR) headsets. One of the main reasons for this is that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company already has a handful of AR products in its lineup. While the company remains extremely bullish about the future of the Metaverse and AR headsets, investor confidence in Zuckerberg's gamble has been on the wane, according to Insider. Despite this, the company has been pushing forth with its grand plans for the Metaverse, even making several recent announcements in the space. While there is no denying that Meta currently has the lead in the AR space, its dominance is under serious threat from a formidable opponent — Apple.

It's no secret that Apple has been eying the AR and MR (mixed reality) space for a long time. The first major AR-centric acquisition happened in 2015 when Apple acquired an AR startup called Metaio. In addition, the company even has a dedicated in-house research wing for AR and MR-related innovations. While tech enthusiasts have been hearing about the possibility of Apple coming up with its AR/MR headset for a long time now, a series of recent developments indicate that this much-awaited launch could happen sometime in mid-2023.

The last time we talked about Apple's mixed reality headset was in mid-November, when noted Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman spoke about Apple's massive push towards developing its own version of the Metaverse. In his latest piece for Bloomberg, Gurman has shared additional details surrounding Apple's MR headset and the software that will power it.