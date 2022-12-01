33% Of People Say They Plan On Buying This Smartwatch - SlashGear Survey

With the holidays coming up, smartwatches are definitely going to be found on many shopping lists. Lots of brands make and sell smartwatches, but according to our readers, there's a certain smartwatch that just might steal the spotlight this year.

A smartwatch can be a handy tool and the perfect companion to your smartphone. For some, these watches are used for exercise purposes, while others treat them as an actual watch with built-in notifications from their smart devices. Some watches can get pretty extreme: For example, Apple's latest Watch Series 8 is an actual diving computer with a sturdy build and the ability to track all kinds of different hikes, workouts, and adventures.

Watches have long been considered a luxury gift if you're shopping for those from the top shelf, and the same remains true for smartwatches. Companies like Tag Heuer make their smartwatches really expensive, often hitting prices in the ballpark of $2,000. On the other end of the scale, there are some of the best smartwatches that combine a decent price with good performance. In our survey, a lot of our readers picked some of these watches and decided which one they're planning to buy.