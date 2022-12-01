33% Of People Say They Plan On Buying This Smartwatch - SlashGear Survey
With the holidays coming up, smartwatches are definitely going to be found on many shopping lists. Lots of brands make and sell smartwatches, but according to our readers, there's a certain smartwatch that just might steal the spotlight this year.
A smartwatch can be a handy tool and the perfect companion to your smartphone. For some, these watches are used for exercise purposes, while others treat them as an actual watch with built-in notifications from their smart devices. Some watches can get pretty extreme: For example, Apple's latest Watch Series 8 is an actual diving computer with a sturdy build and the ability to track all kinds of different hikes, workouts, and adventures.
Watches have long been considered a luxury gift if you're shopping for those from the top shelf, and the same remains true for smartwatches. Companies like Tag Heuer make their smartwatches really expensive, often hitting prices in the ballpark of $2,000. On the other end of the scale, there are some of the best smartwatches that combine a decent price with good performance. In our survey, a lot of our readers picked some of these watches and decided which one they're planning to buy.
Apple and Samsung are the undisputed leaders
In our survey, we asked 605 respondents based in the United States which smartwatch they were planning to buy. The results show us that there's a definite lead for two companies, and their names should come as no surprise. Apple and Samsung lead the way with their latest watches — Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung can often be considered the king of Android, and Apple stands in a league of its own with iOS, but in our poll, there's definitely a clear winner.
A whopping 33.39% of our readers said that they would be buying an Apple Watch Series 8, compared to the 25.45% of users who prefer to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. In third place is the Fitbit Versa 3, a smartwatch oriented around health and exercise. This option scored 15.21% in our poll.
The next two places are surprising because Apple makes an appearance here too, cementing itself as one of the most popular smartwatch brands. The equal parts expensive and impressive Apple Watch Ultra is on the radar for 10.58% of our readers, closely followed by the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE with a score of 9.42%. Lastly, the Garmin Vivoactive scored a mere 5.95%. Based on the results of our poll, it seems clear that a lot of people might be in the market for an Apple Watch in the coming months.