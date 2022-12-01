Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Workers As Crypto Winter Sets In

One of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has laid off over a thousand of its staff in an attempt to ease the burden of the ongoing "crypto winter." The cryptocurrency market is in a period of steady decline, with the value of major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum dropping to around half of the all time highs enthusiasts saw in 2021. To make matters worse, the crypto industry is currently racked by scandal. FTX, which was formerly one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, spectacularly collapsed last month. Investors may have lost billions, the company's management is being investigated, and trust in cryptocurrency has been impacted.

Kraken is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It makes its money dealing in both digital and fiat currencies. The exchange has been around for more than 10 years, and currently deals with over 8 million customers. Based on total volume of trades alone, Kraken is the third-largest crypto exchange in the world as things stand (via CNBC). Despite its success, it has recently announced that some very major staffing cuts must be made.