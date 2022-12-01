Twitter's First Post-Musk Blog Claims 'None Of Our Policies Have Changed'

Twitter's first official blog since Elon Musk's takeover of the platform has just gone live, and it comes with some surprising information. Most surprising, at least to us, is that apparently "none of [Twitter's] policies have changed."

Let's be blunt for a moment — At first glance, Twitter using an official organ to say "none of our policies have changed" since the Elon Musk takeover looks like a lie. Musk's acquisition of Twitter has caused a wide variety of organizational changes, from a new "vox populi, vox Dei" decision-making process based on open polls to fresh employment expectations that caused the resignation of thousands of employees.

In fact, there's more nuance to the situation. Understanding it requires a deeper look at Twitter's business model, past the Sturm und Drang of the endlessly memeable Elon Musk. What the most recent Twitter blog is saying isn't a lie; it's reassurance for the platform's most important stakeholders.