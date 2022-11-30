What's The Worst-Looking Current Mercedes-Benz Model? Here's What Car Fans Said - SlashGear Survey

Mercedes-Benz is one of the best-selling luxury car brands in the United States. Last year, it sold 329,665 cars in the U.S. — this makes it the third best-selling German car brand in the U.S. after Volkswagen and BMW. Like most German car brands, Mercedes-Benz is known for its exquisite design. Not to mention, Mercedes-Benz vehicles are renowned for their comfort and performance.

However, Mercedes-Benz's designs have evolved over the years — from iconic cars such as the Mercedes-Benz SSK, 300 SL, 500 E, and 300 SD to modern designed models like the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG and Mercedes-Benz GLC. The automaker has also developed a lineup of electric vehicles like the EQS.

According to Mercedes-Benz, its latest cars are a blend of traditional and modern designs. Before they're mass-produced, the cars go through a design process that involves rendering, clay modeling, interior sketching, and color selection. Every little detail of a Mercedes-Benz car is rigorously analyzed for perfection. Despite that, not every Mercedes-Benz car design is considered attractive by consumers — well, it depends on who you ask. So, we did a survey to find out the worst-looking current Mercedes-Benz models.