How To Enable Find My Phone On The Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a testament to how far smartphone technology has come since its inception. The smartphone has a flexible display that folds in half and a flagship-grade chipset that can handle everything you throw at it. It also has a versatile camera system and a battery that lasts an entire day. However, all these features, along with the futuristic form factor of the device, come at a premium price. Although you might find a couple of deals now and then, the base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed for $1,799 on the official website.

To give context, the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, which makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 one of the most expensive smartphones on the market. Once someone spends that much money on a smartphone, the last thing they'll want to do is to misplace it. Losing a phone can be very stressful for users, especially as the phone contains personal information about the user.

To avoid such situations, Samsung provides the Find My Mobile feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Find My Mobile feature can help you locate your Galaxy Z Fold 4 and secure your data and apps. However, to use the feature when needed, you must enable it first.