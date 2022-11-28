Sony Just Kicked Off A Huge 'End Of Year' Sale On PS4, PS5 Games
Sony has kicked-off a rather sizable digital sale on games and add-ons spanning both the PS4 and PS5 (in some cases you can get both versions in one). However, this isn't your typical Cyber Monday promotion — though there are plenty of Cyber Monday PlayStation deals, too.
No, this is Sony's "End of Year Deals" (via PlayStation Blog), which starts Monday, November 28, 2022, and continues through the holiday season. Some of the discounts are pretty substantial, too, with some getting as high as 80% off. Obviously don't expect such major discounts on brand-new releases, but this could be the opportune moment to grab a few of those other games you always meant to get around to.
You don't even have to hurry, either. The sale won't end until Wednesday, December 21, 2022, which means plenty of time to browse through the massive list and either buy or earmark everything you want. Heck, you even have time to have a good think about whether you want to purchase it all or just grab the stuff you really want. And then change your mind and buy more games later (like me).
So what's on sale for PS4/PS5?
In all, there are just over 800 items on sale across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Not everything is games, however, as there are some expansions, add-on packs, and other forms of DLC that are also included in the savings. Filtering out the extras, it's closer to 600 (573 or so) games and game bundles.
There is, of course, plenty of older stuff in the mix like 2013's "Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag," "Knack," and "Murdered: Soul Suspect" (wow, remember that one?). But there are also a fair number of newer titles that are being discounted as well. If you were curious about "Gotham Knights" or you really want the X-Factor Edition of "NHL 23," both are up for grabs at around 50% off. But if you want something that moves a little faster, there's also the Digital Deluxe version of "Sonic Frontiers" for 30% off ($48.99).
If you want to check out the full list, you can find it over at the PlayStation Store or hop onto the online shop via your PS4 or PS5 console. Just look for "End of Year Deals," or open the intrusive ad Sony most likely dropped in your system's main menu.