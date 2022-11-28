Sony Just Kicked Off A Huge 'End Of Year' Sale On PS4, PS5 Games

Sony has kicked-off a rather sizable digital sale on games and add-ons spanning both the PS4 and PS5 (in some cases you can get both versions in one). However, this isn't your typical Cyber Monday promotion — though there are plenty of Cyber Monday PlayStation deals, too.

No, this is Sony's "End of Year Deals" (via PlayStation Blog), which starts Monday, November 28, 2022, and continues through the holiday season. Some of the discounts are pretty substantial, too, with some getting as high as 80% off. Obviously don't expect such major discounts on brand-new releases, but this could be the opportune moment to grab a few of those other games you always meant to get around to.

You don't even have to hurry, either. The sale won't end until Wednesday, December 21, 2022, which means plenty of time to browse through the massive list and either buy or earmark everything you want. Heck, you even have time to have a good think about whether you want to purchase it all or just grab the stuff you really want. And then change your mind and buy more games later (like me).