The Best PlayStation Cyber Monday Deals Of 2022: PS5 Accessories And Game Discounts

There's a whole bounty of deals to be harvested by the PlayStation player this Cyber Monday, whether you're in the market for new controllers or want to pad your list of games. Actual PlayStation 5 console ownership may still be an exclusive club, but if you're lucky enough to own one, decent sales on PS5 DualSense wireless controllers are cropping up everywhere on the eve of Cyber Monday. At Best Buy, DualSense controllers in all available colors — galactic purple, gray camouflage, starlight blue, cosmic red, white, midnight black, and nova pink — are $25 off, reducing the price by a third from $74.99 to $49.99. Target and GameStop offers the same deal, with an extra $15 off the DualSense in white at GameStop.

At the same retailer, you can snag a DualSense charging station for a slight deal — $22.99 as opposed to full price of $29.99. The PS5 media remote is on sale for the same price as the charging station as well. Sony's Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset in black and white is 30% off at Best Buy, falling to $69.99 from $99.99. The same deal is available for this headset at GameStop, if that's your preferred retailer.

Back at GameStop, you can save $50 on refurbished PlayStation 4 consoles.