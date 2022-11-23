Netflix Is Moving Beyond Mobile Games To Make A AAA PC Game

It seems that Netflix's commitment to expanding its small gaming section is a lot more long-term than anyone might have predicted. So far, Netflix's game catalog includes mobile titles, but there are whispers in the rumor mill that indicate it's about to dive much deeper — and there's even a recruitment ad that serves to prove it. Will Netflix do the impossible and redefine its image to include more than just binge-worthy shows and movies?

Netflix certainly feels a lot of pressure from its competition, and its subscription numbers are not as impressive as they used to be. TechCrunch reported earlier in 2022 that Netflix had the largest quarterly loss in its history in the second quarter of the year. With competitors like HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and many more, it's no wonder that people can now pick and choose among many streaming services, and this can affect Netflix's subscription numbers in a big way.

To combat these problems, Netflix seems to be trying to do more than just license and film more and more movies and shows. The company regularly expands its mobile game catalog, adding new titles that are available as part of the regular Netflix subscription. It's also toying with the idea of streaming live sports events. Now, it might be trying to capture the interest of gamers by making an AAA game of its own.