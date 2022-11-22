Elon Musk Recruits One Of His Enemies To Help With Twitter

Elon Musk may have fired thousands of people from Twitter, but he still needs a certain amount of staff in order to keep running the social media site. In a true example of "desperate times call for desperate measures," the billionaire now seems to have turned to hiring new people after many Twitter employees chose to leave or have been fired. This time around, his choice of a new hire is an interesting one, because this cybersecurity expert is someone that Musk is certainly no fan of. Here's what we know about Twitter's latest hire.

First of all, it's worth noting that the situation at Twitter has been rather grim since Elon Musk bought it for a whopping $44 billion, so it's no wonder that the entrepreneur is now more open than ever to hiring some talent. Entire Twitter departments have been shut down, including the public relations department, which means that Twitter doesn't even have a media representative right now other than the CEO himself. Musk often takes to his own Twitter page in order to report new developments or laugh in the face of the avalanche of criticism he, and Twitter itself, have been facing since the acquisition deal went through in late October, 2022.

After Musk axed entire departments and fired a few thousand people with next-to-no notice, he announced that Twitter 2.0 will require the remaining employees to be more "hardcore." He left his staff with an ultimatum — either commit to long hours and sacrifice work-life balance, or resign with three months worth of severance. Reportedly, 1,200 people took the hint and left the company after that. This left Twitter with around 2,300 people, down from 7,500, as reported by Business Insider.