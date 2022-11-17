New Twitter Users Will Have To Wait Three Months To Get The Blue Badge

Elon Musk is attempting to launch his revamped version of Twitter Blue at the end of the month, but certain users will have to wait a lot longer than that before they can sign up for the service. Revamping Twitter's premium subscription service and changing how the social media platform verifies accounts were both items that were high on the agenda for Musk. Verification badges were originally awarded to notable accounts that were in danger of being copied. The company placed a blue badge with a check mark in it next to the names of accounts it saw as worthy of verification.

This included celebrities, politicians, and businesses. While the check mark was most commonly associated with well-known figures, people with lower follower accounts also ended up verified. This was usually the case with figures like local politicians and journalists, as a fake account based on their own could also be used to spread misinformation or cause controversy — albeit on a smaller scale. Musk intends to do away with legacy check marks, and make verification available to everyone. He bundled this in with his relaunch plans for Twitter Blue, and his verification plans for the platform.

Under his new system, which initially launched earlier this month, accounts who subscribed to Twitter Blue were automatically given a verified checkmark. The price of Blue itself was increased from $5 per month to $8 per month, and users were promised more features would come beyond the checkmark itself. The checkmark also gained some importance, with Musk promising that tweets from verified accounts would be displayed far more prominently and the accounts themselves would appear higher in searches than the tweets and accounts of unverified users. Unfortunately for Twitter's new owner, the launch was pretty chaotic.