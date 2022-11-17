Brinc's Lemur S Tactical Drone Can Fly Through Tempered Glass

In the last few decades, the drone market has seen some impressive growth. What was once a technology reserved for niche hobbyists and the odd military applications has skyrocketed into the mainstream, with even commercial delivery services getting in on the action. Now, there is a wide variety of drones designed for anything from FPV racing to cinematography, social media content creation, and tactical applications.

Brinc is a startup that hopped on the drone bandwagon in 2017 — although things only got into full swing later in 2020. Instead of making media creation tools or drones designed for fun, Brinc designs and manufactures drones for tactical applications, although with a caveat. According to Brinc's values and ethics page, the company's vision is to "make the world a better place," and it commits to never create tech that is designed to hurt or kill people — a welcoming committee, considering the potential harm tactical drones represent.

To date, Brinc has launched only two products — the Brinc ball, a small, ball-shaped phone designed to be thrown into hard-to-reach or dangerous places to facilitate communications, and the Lemur S, a versatile tactical drone that the company claims is designed to keep people safe.