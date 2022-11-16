QuietOn 3.1 Review: Reclaiming Lost Sleep With ANC Earbuds

Like most other millennials, I have trouble falling and staying asleep. While our incessant use of gadgets is at least partially to blame for that failure, technology can also assist alleviate it. We've been using gadgets that tell us we're not sleeping well for a while now – it would seem that it's finally time that we get gadgets that lend a hand in allowing us to get good rest. Finnish company QuietOn wants to address endemic insomnia through silence, and its recently-introduced QuietOn 3.1 earbuds aim to provide you with a noise-free slumber through active noise canceling (ANC).

The human brain makes most of its growth and recovery while sleeping, which is why good and healthy sleep remains a prime focus for most of humanity. Over $400 billion is already spent on sleeping aids, and the market for sleep tech (technology for better sleep) is already witnessing a boom. Despite plenty of smart beds and mattresses that promise to help you achieve those golden eight hours of sleep, wearables make up nearly 75% of the total sleep-improving gadgets sold in 2020. As intrusive gadgets erode our desire to wind down, the industry is expected to grow further and clock sales worth $17 billion in North America alone.

While companies have been exploring ways to make you more comfortable at night, QuietOn is banking on silence for a good night's sleep. Research shows silence has numerous benefits and can help improve our cognitive abilities, reduce stress, and enrich sleep quality. QuietOn 3.1 earbuds work by canceling out background noise. But unlike some other sleep-aiding earbuds, such as the Bose Sleepbuds II and Amazfit ZenBuds, they do not play any audio.

So, is a quiet environment enough to help you fall asleep? We intend to answer that in this review. But before we do, here are details about the design and build quality of these earbuds and whether they justify the price of $289 (and €259 in markets throughout Europe).