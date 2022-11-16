Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Teases Slick All-Electric Crossover
The sporty new bZ SUV concept gives a glimpse of Toyota's EV future, which appears to be gunning for Tesla's spot. When it comes to all-electric vehicle lineups, Toyota had basically fallen behind the competition for quite some time, at least in the U.S. That changed when the Japanese automaker finally unveiled the 2023 bZ4X last year. As the first model of Toyota's "Beyond Zero" EV lineup, the bZ4X didn't exactly offer anything that made it stand out from the rest. In our 2023 bZ4X first drive, we mentioned how Toyota's sharp yet simplistic EV does little to excite the senses.
Its mediocre power plant and range aren't exactly worth fawning over, and adjusting to its awkwardly placed digital gauge cluster and infotainment system could give certain drivers a hard time. Despite its flaws though, Toyota's first bZ model still offered enough tech and interior amenities to make it a comfortable ride. While it's good enough for anyone simply looking for a pretty basic EV experience, the bZ4X still left a lot to be desired. However, those who think Toyota was playing it too safe with the bZ4X need not wait any longer for something better; the new bZ concept is here just for them.
The bZ Compact SUV concept brings back the excitement
Toyota is adding a bit more flavor to its EV lineup starting with its bZ Compact SUV concept, which will make its debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. If the previous EV model wasn't exciting enough, Toyota teases that its latest EV concept will be "fun to drive" given its "exhilarating performance." Compared to the bZ4X, Toyota's latest electric crossover looks a lot sportier, given its sleek contours, bulging fender flares, streamlined rear end, and overall aggressive design. In a press release, Toyota claimed its aerodynamic styling was meant to make it appear mobile without even budging. Toyota vice president David Christ hints at the bZ concept utilizing "intuitive tech features never before seen in a Toyota model."
Although it might have borrowed some of the bZ4X's exterior aesthetics, they look nothing alike on the inside. From its generous spacing, curved digital displays, and a revamped center console that looks less cluttered, the bZ concept's interior now looks more relaxing than what its name suggests. Aside from consisting of environmentally friendly materials, its interior also houses an integrated personal assistant dubbed "Yui." This "personal agent" utilizes audio and visual cues to communicate and assist anyone onboard. Another standout feature is a yoke steering wheel, which looks wider and more futuristic than the bZ4X concept's wing-shaped design. It's safe to say Toyota's concept is looking more like a Tesla than its bZ brethren, and if it's just as good, perhaps the competition should be paying attention.