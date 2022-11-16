Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Teases Slick All-Electric Crossover

The sporty new bZ SUV concept gives a glimpse of Toyota's EV future, which appears to be gunning for Tesla's spot. When it comes to all-electric vehicle lineups, Toyota had basically fallen behind the competition for quite some time, at least in the U.S. That changed when the Japanese automaker finally unveiled the 2023 bZ4X last year. As the first model of Toyota's "Beyond Zero" EV lineup, the bZ4X didn't exactly offer anything that made it stand out from the rest. In our 2023 bZ4X first drive, we mentioned how Toyota's sharp yet simplistic EV does little to excite the senses.

Its mediocre power plant and range aren't exactly worth fawning over, and adjusting to its awkwardly placed digital gauge cluster and infotainment system could give certain drivers a hard time. Despite its flaws though, Toyota's first bZ model still offered enough tech and interior amenities to make it a comfortable ride. While it's good enough for anyone simply looking for a pretty basic EV experience, the bZ4X still left a lot to be desired. However, those who think Toyota was playing it too safe with the bZ4X need not wait any longer for something better; the new bZ concept is here just for them.