Apple Is About To Get Some Qualcomm-Powered Spatial Audio Earbud Competition

Once upon a time, just having completely wireless earbuds was good enough; now, listeners expect features like lossless and spatial audio. That's just where Qualcomm is moving the puck with the new S5 and S3 Gen 2 Sound Platforms, the latest iteration of its chipsets for earbuds, headphones, and speakers.

According to Qualcomm, the current iteration of Snapdragon Sound has been a solid success. More than 70 devices are already on the market using the existing chipsets, the company says, from more than 60 OEMs. All the same, the wireless sound segment doesn't stand still, and with rivals like Apple's AirPods Pro blending lossless streams, spatial audio, and increasingly proficient active noise cancellation, 2023 needed a Snapdragon retort. This week, we've seen what that will look like.

The results are refreshingly gimmick-free. The S5 and S3 Gen 2 instead focus on enhancements where they'll actually make a difference in daily life, like trimming wireless latency to 48 milliseconds from the last-gen platforms' 89 ms.