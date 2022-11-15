When And How To Watch NASA's Artemis 1 Launch This Week

NASA have decided on a date and time for the Artemis 1 launch, and interested parties around the world can watch it quite easily. The Artemis 1 launch has been delayed several times — most recently due to the risks posed by Tropical Storm Nicole. Those on the East Coast who are wanting to see the rocket blast off will be in for a late night, while Europeans will have to set their alarms, as the launch window is scheduled to begin at 1:04am ET on November 16, according to NASA.

The Artemis Project is NASA's most ambitious series of missions in decades. Its initial aim is to put another human on the moon by 2025, but the plans stretch far beyond that. The U.S. space agency expects to achieve several firsts during the Artemis series of missions, including landing the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. Scientists also plan to establish a moon base, which will allow for long-term stays and studies of Earth's largest natural satellite. Arguably, the most ambitious goal is the "Lunar Gateway" — an ISS-like base orbiting the moon which could be used as a resupply point for future trips to Mars and beyond. The 2025 goal in itself is historic, as a human hasn't landed on the moon since 1972.