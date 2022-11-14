Here Are The ASUS ROG Phones Getting Android 13 Upgrades

ASUS revealed its update plans in a tweet on November 14, listing the models scheduled for the Android 13 update and when each series will get the next big version of the mobile operating system. The oldest models that will get Android 13 are the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and ASUS ROG Phone 5s, and they'll be the last batch of these gaming phones to see the update roll out. Coming in ahead of that series will be the ASUS ROG Phone 6, ASUS Phone 6 Pro, ASUS ROG Phone 6D, and the ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

The all-new Android 13 roll-out plan for ROG Phone is here â€" so prepare to level up to a more personal experience!#Android13 #ROGPhone pic.twitter.com/LrGXNYINRC — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) November 13, 2022

The two newer series of gaming phones are scheduled to get the Android 13 update in the first quarter of 2023, while the ROG Phone 5 series won't get the update until the second quarter of 2023. The company doesn't provide a more narrow time frame for when each series will get the release nor its plan regarding the rollout, which markets may see the update first, and how long it may take to deploy Android 13 to all of the supported phone models. However, ASUS did say in a different tweet that its Zenfone 9 will get the update next month and that the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip will get the update in January 2023.