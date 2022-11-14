SpaceX Is Buying A Hefty Ad Package For Starlink On Twitter

Despite all of the talk about censorship and check marks, the main issue facing Twitter even before Elon Musk's takeover of the platform was monetization. The platform was hemorrhaging money, and Musk quickly set about trying to fix that. In a bid to get outgoings under control, several board members and almost half of the company's workforce were laid off. A bigger problem was income, and Twitter's new CEO has desperately been trying to implement paid schemes, like the revamped version of Twitter Blue, in an attempt to generate more money.

Unfortunately for the world's richest man, things aren't that simple. New Blue's implementation, along with the changes it brought to the verification system, has been pretty chaotic. To make matters worse, many advertisers have taken a step back until they can see the exact direction the platform is going in. Advertising makes up around 90% of Twitter's income as things stand, and a drop in ad revenue could make it even harder for Musk to get some of his $44 billion back.

Several prominent multi-billion dollar companies have publicly stated they won't be buying Twitter ads as things stand. The list includes General Motors, Volkswagen, Audi, pharma major Pfizer, and Mondelez International — the company that makes Oreo cookies. Several of the businesses pulling back are vehicle manufacturers, which could suggest a potential conflict with one of Musk's other companies, Tesla, is a factor. The main reason cited seems to be Musk's plans to make Twitter a "free speech" platform, which has advertisers worried their companies' ads may be listed alongside hate speech, extreme opinions, and misinformation. Musk attempted to quell those ideas in an open letter that was released shortly before the takeover went through, but that doesn't seem to have worked.