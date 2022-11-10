New Chrome Extension Shows You Who Paid For Their Twitter Checkmarks

Twitter's takeover has been a mess for a lot of users (and employees), but now there's at least one way to create some semblance of order out of the chaos. That is of course until things change without warning again.

In this case, the relevant kerfuffle pertains to Twitter verification and official checkmarks. Or rather, the mess that verification has become. What used to require at least some level of vetting on Twitter's end has become more of a subscription notification icon — with users able to shell out $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription that includes several perks (such as the Edit button), along with a blue checkmark.

Problem is, a vetted checkmark looks the same as a paid-for checkmark at first glance, and a lot of accounts have been taking advantage of that oversight to impersonate other official Twitter accounts for laughs. And sometimes scams. Fortunately, a new Chrome browser extension named "eight-dollars" — we see what you did there — promises to let you see the difference between accounts that have official verification and paid verification with a single glance (via GitHub).