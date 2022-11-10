Volvo EX90 Vs. Tesla Model X: Three-Row Electric Cars Compared

Will the Volvo EX90, with its spacious seven-seater cabin and cutting-edge tech, give the Tesla Model X a run for its money? The Volvo EX90 was unveiled, boasting a plethora of high-tech features, making it perhaps one of the most advanced electric SUVs the Swedish automaker has ever made. From oodles of sensors capable of giving it full autonomy to a design that screams Volvo's trademark safety-first philosophy, the EX90 is lining itself up as a strong competitor in a market brimming with EV alternatives.

Among its closest competition is Tesla's top-of-the-line SUV — the Model X — which won't be doing the EX90 any favors given its blistering performance and tech features that are just as competent, if not better. Both of these full-sized electric SUVs can accommodate seven people, drive over 300 miles on a charge, and have enough tech to make older gas guzzlers feel ancient. As the longest-range electric SUV in Volvo's lineup, the 2024 EX90 is already offering a lot for its asking price. That said, can the Tesla Model X come up with enough to justify its steeper price?