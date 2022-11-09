SlashGear Asks: Which 2022 Electric Vehicle Would You Consider Buying Or Leasing? - Exclusive Survey
This year may be a watershed moment for electric vehicles in the U.S. The ever-increasing popularity of EVs has resulted in a huge upsurge in the number of people switching from ICE vehicles to their more environmentally-friendly counterparts. In fact, data from the third quarter of 2022 showed that the combined EV sales topped more than 200,000 units (via Kelley Blue Book). One of the reasons for renewed interest in EVs is their increased availability thanks to the arrival of a bunch of new models. In addition, unlike in the past when consumers only had a handful of companies and brands to choose an EV from, consumers now have access to a wide variety of EVs spanning different price points, brands, and vehicle types.
While Tesla continues to be the market leader with 64% of the EV market as of Q3, 2022 (via Cox Automotive), it has been losing its share of sales at an unprecedented rate. For context, in the first quarter of 2022, the company had more than 75% of the EV market in the U.S., dropping to 66% in Q2. One of the reasons for this dramatic fall is the sheer number of new EVs introduced by companies like Polestar, Ford, GM, Audi, and Hyundai.
Now that consumers have a greater selection of EVs at their disposal than ever before, we wanted to know their opinion on these newly launched cars. In an exclusive survey, we asked a group of SlashGear readers which 2022 model-year EV they would consider buying or leasing.
There are a bunch of excellent EVs on the market
Hyundai and Ford seem to have captivated the minds of our readers with their latest EVs. The models that received the most love are the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. With 22.44 % of the votes in its favor, the Mustang Mach-E managed to bump the Ioniq 5 to second place, but only by a wafer-thin margin. Of the 606 people in the U.S. we surveyed, 22.28% of them chose the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as their EV of choice. Both of these products have earned rave reviews from users and experts alike.
A surprise entry to the list is the Mini Cooper SE, the first electric car from Mini. Given that Mini's maiden effort helped it garner 19.31% of the votes, the car certainly seems to have impressed our readers. All this love for the Mini comes despite the fact that it only gets a range of 114 miles. However, the Mini helps make up for this issue with its peppy driving dynamics, head-turner styling, and fast-charging capabilities.
Coming in at a close fourth place was the Audi RS E-Tron GT, garnering 17.82% of the votes. The E-Tron GT is an interesting car because it is built on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan. Despite this, however, the car has managed to create a niche of its own. With up to 637 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque at its disposal in its overboost mode, the Audi RS E-Tron GT is a powerful little machine. Finally, helping us round off this list are two interesting models: the GMC Hummer EV came in at 9.90%, and the 2022 Polestar 2 at 8.25%.