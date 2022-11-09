SlashGear Asks: Which 2022 Electric Vehicle Would You Consider Buying Or Leasing? - Exclusive Survey

This year may be a watershed moment for electric vehicles in the U.S. The ever-increasing popularity of EVs has resulted in a huge upsurge in the number of people switching from ICE vehicles to their more environmentally-friendly counterparts. In fact, data from the third quarter of 2022 showed that the combined EV sales topped more than 200,000 units (via Kelley Blue Book). One of the reasons for renewed interest in EVs is their increased availability thanks to the arrival of a bunch of new models. In addition, unlike in the past when consumers only had a handful of companies and brands to choose an EV from, consumers now have access to a wide variety of EVs spanning different price points, brands, and vehicle types.

While Tesla continues to be the market leader with 64% of the EV market as of Q3, 2022 (via Cox Automotive), it has been losing its share of sales at an unprecedented rate. For context, in the first quarter of 2022, the company had more than 75% of the EV market in the U.S., dropping to 66% in Q2. One of the reasons for this dramatic fall is the sheer number of new EVs introduced by companies like Polestar, Ford, GM, Audi, and Hyundai.

Now that consumers have a greater selection of EVs at their disposal than ever before, we wanted to know their opinion on these newly launched cars. In an exclusive survey, we asked a group of SlashGear readers which 2022 model-year EV they would consider buying or leasing.