Google's November Update Arrives For Pixel Smartphones

Google has started rolling out its Android 13 November Security Patch for its entire lineup of supported Pixel smartphones. While we would have passed this one off as just another monthly security patch under normal circumstances, the launch of the Pixel 7 lineup last month makes this update a bit special.

To begin with, this is the first software update to come to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The launch of these devices also means that the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are no longer included in the list of Google Pixel devices that will receive monthly software patches (via Google). However, given Google's history of issuing one final update to its End Of Life (EOL) devices, there is still a chance for the Pixel 4 handsets to receive a final software update a few months down the line.

Do note that Google will continue to support the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G with monthly software updates until 2023 — before these two devices also reach their end-of-life phase. The rest of the Pixel smartphones currently eligible for Google's monthly security patches include the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Having been released just a few months before the Pixel 7 lineup, the Pixel 6a will continue receiving software updates for the next three years — or until 2025.