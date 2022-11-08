Google's November Update Arrives For Pixel Smartphones
Google has started rolling out its Android 13 November Security Patch for its entire lineup of supported Pixel smartphones. While we would have passed this one off as just another monthly security patch under normal circumstances, the launch of the Pixel 7 lineup last month makes this update a bit special.
To begin with, this is the first software update to come to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The launch of these devices also means that the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are no longer included in the list of Google Pixel devices that will receive monthly software patches (via Google). However, given Google's history of issuing one final update to its End Of Life (EOL) devices, there is still a chance for the Pixel 4 handsets to receive a final software update a few months down the line.
Do note that Google will continue to support the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G with monthly software updates until 2023 — before these two devices also reach their end-of-life phase. The rest of the Pixel smartphones currently eligible for Google's monthly security patches include the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Having been released just a few months before the Pixel 7 lineup, the Pixel 6a will continue receiving software updates for the next three years — or until 2025.
What's new with the November 2022 Security Patch for Pixel
As evident from its name, the November security patch primarily aims to plug freshly detected security vulnerabilities within Android 13. Google's security bulletin makes it clear that the Android 13 November Patch addresses 19 security issues that were addressed in a patch dated November 1, 2022, and 26 other vulnerabilities addressed in the patch dated November 5, 2022. The severity of these vulnerabilities ranges from moderate to critical. Aside from these security fixes, Google also confirmed that this update includes a bunch of functional updates that improve various aspects of the phones (via Android).
Most of the improvements seem to focus on the Pixel's Bluetooth capabilities. Besides improving the connection speed while pairing the phone with a new Bluetooth device, the update will also enhance the song info display on some Bluetooth car kits. Google has also thrown in a handful of improvements on devices that support AVRCP version 1.3.
In addition, the November 2022 patch also includes improvements to the camera capabilities of the Pixel lineup. After updating to this software version, users should experience improved autofocus during video capture and a faster responding front camera UI. This software patch also makes adjustments to the Pixel's display color mode, brightness, and navigation bar brightness settings. Other improvements that are part of this software update include patches that improve the overall app stability and call quality on Pixel smartphones. If you own any of the supported Pixel devices, look for an OTA update notification in the next few days.