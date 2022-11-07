Google Pixel 6a Owners Can Finally Get DIY Repair Parts From iFixit

Google's Pixel 6a, the more affordable alternative to the Pixel 6, is still a great phone, though no doubt many now-former owners have made the jump to the latest and greatest Pixel 7 series. If you're still rocking the slightly older phone, however, and want to keep it alive for as long as possible, you have a new option for repairing faulty components without spending too much: repair parts and kits from iFixit. This is the latest development in the team-up between iFixit and Google that was announced in April 2022.

The Right to Repair movement picked up a bit of steam in late 2021 when Apple announced its (controversial) DIY repair program, and Google followed with its own iFixit partnership announcement only a few months later. The idea is that consumers who want to extend the life of their smartphone and avoid spending excessively on repairs can take the risk of replacing components on their own.

This effort has become more difficult with time, as modern smartphones are often sealed with batteries that can't be easily removed by the user and filled with a whole lot of adhesive gluing everything together. Still, if you have a Pixel 6a that has a broken screen or scratched camera lens, you can check out iFixit's parts catalog and see about getting the tools and components you need to fix it at home.