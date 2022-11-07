The Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team Designed An eScooter You Can Buy
Formula 1 cars are the bread and butter of Oracle Red Bull Racing. The team's RB18 race car is an engineering masterpiece equipped with a 1.6-liter V6 that produces 900 horsepower and had a redline of a staggering 15,000 revolutions per minute. Historically, the team has been responsible for several other lightning-quick racecars that have brought them to victory several times since their first Formula 1, the RB1, back in 2005. It's no question the team knows how to make race cars.
Last month, the brand announced its newest vehicular creation. This time it's not a high-revving fire-breathing monster of a race car ready to lay some rubber down at Monaco, but something a little humbler, more understated, and environmentally friendly than a Formula 1 car. Oracle Red Bull Racing unveiled its newest eScooter developed with eBike maker N+, the RBS#01. Its makers claim the new performance electric scooter is inspired by the team's F1 engineering prowess.
Inspired by Formula 1
At $5,400, the new eScooter isn't cheap, but Red Bull backs that up with the RBS#01's specs. The scooter boasts a top speed of just over 27 miles per hour and a range of just 37 miles, making it a viable commuter for cities or otherwise bike-friendly routes. The team behind the scooter claims the model will take quite a lot of punishment before failing — up to 3G of load to be exact.
The scooter's hub motor produces 59 foot-pounds of torque and the whole thing only weighs a scant 50 pounds thanks to the utilization of carbon fiber on every conceivable surface and structure. The RBS further lives up to its performance heritage with drilled rotors and calibers that would be more at home on a race car than a commuter scooter. A wide riding deck and huge sticky tires make the scooter handle incredibly well, according to the manufacturer. Pre-orders opened at the Formula 1 Austin Grand Prix last month and deliveries are slated for early 2023, though the website lists shipments as starting in summer 2023.