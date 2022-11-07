The Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team Designed An eScooter You Can Buy

Formula 1 cars are the bread and butter of Oracle Red Bull Racing. The team's RB18 race car is an engineering masterpiece equipped with a 1.6-liter V6 that produces 900 horsepower and had a redline of a staggering 15,000 revolutions per minute. Historically, the team has been responsible for several other lightning-quick racecars that have brought them to victory several times since their first Formula 1, the RB1, back in 2005. It's no question the team knows how to make race cars.

Oracle Red Bull Racing scooter

Last month, the brand announced its newest vehicular creation. This time it's not a high-revving fire-breathing monster of a race car ready to lay some rubber down at Monaco, but something a little humbler, more understated, and environmentally friendly than a Formula 1 car. Oracle Red Bull Racing unveiled its newest eScooter developed with eBike maker N+, the RBS#01. Its makers claim the new performance electric scooter is inspired by the team's F1 engineering prowess.