Diablo 4 Reportedly Headed For April 2023 Launch

After the disastrous announcement and poor public reception of "Diablo: Immortal," "Diablo" fans may see the release of the next mainline installment of the classic franchise as early as April 2023, according to The XboxEra Podcast. Based on details revealed in the podcast, Blizzard is reportedly set to release "Diablo 4," as well as a flashy, new launch trailer during a big marketing push at the 2022 Game Awards, which starts December 8, 2022. While pricing is unclear, preorders may be only weeks away.

"Diablo 4" goes back to the series' roots as a dark fantasy RPG, shirking the overly cartoonish graphics of its predecessor, "Diablo 3," in favor of a more realistic, gritty, gory aesthetic. "Diablo 4" drops players into the massive open world of Sanctuary, after Lilith, the creator of sanctuary and daughter of evil, has returned to spread chaos. If the gameplay showcase trailer is anything to go by, the game will appeal to hardcore fans of the ARPG genre, and will not be for the faint of heart. The trailer also mentions that there is a wealth of character customization options, several diverse classes to choose from, and a world where your choices and actions have consequences in the long run.