Diablo 4 Release Window Narrows As The Necromancer Joins Roster

At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Blizzard revealed a new cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 and also confirmed that the game will be out next year. Notably, the trailer introduces a new warrior class called Necromancer that relies on the sinister art of necromancy to summon the dead for vanquishing enemies from hell. The character design for the Necromancer shown in the trailer is on point, but Blizzard has promised extensive customization options for each class that also includes Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian, and Druid. There are roughly 150 dungeons in the game, with a massive open-world design and thematic enemies in each one of them.

As players cleanse an area of enemies, it stays so forever and eventually turns into a town. Local places will have their own stories that players can choose to participate in and earn rewards or move alongside the team to handle bigger baddies to complete objectives. Moreover, the massive open world will unfold based on the choices a player makes. Interestingly, the "Diablo 4" Developer Gameplay trailer also reveals a couch co-op mode that will let two players team up and have a good time.