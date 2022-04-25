Diablo Immortal Release Date And PC Version Revealed

Originally announced in 2018, Blizzard now has an official release date in 2022. The studio says Immortal will be "the largest Diablo game" it has ever released, with richer combat experiences and more distinct zones than in any game the franchise has yet produced. Touted to be the first massively multiplayer online action role-playing game (MMOARPG) in the acclaimed series, the free-to-play title has been developed with mobile gaming in mind.

Surprisingly though, the game won't be limited to smartphones. Diablo Immortal is also coming to PC, and it will arrive on both mobile and Windows platforms as an open beta at the same time. Blizzard notes that the reason it decided to bring the mobile-first Diablo game to PC was the "recurring piece of feedback" that asked for the ability to play Immortal on PC as well.

In a separate blog post, the studio adds that it knew players would fire up an emulator to play the game on PC, so it went ahead and officially ported it for the Windows platform with some tweaks in tow. It appears that Blizzard wants to keep Diablo fans busy as it continues the development of Diablo 4, which was delayed in November last year and still doesn't have a release window in sight. It is worth noting here that both the PC and mobile versions of Diablo Immortal will support full cross-play and cross-progression.