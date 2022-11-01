Google Hangouts Is Officially Dead

Pour one out for another stalwart of the social internet: Google Hangouts is officially dead. As of November 1, 2022, any attempt to log in to Hangouts will redirect to Chat. Users who want copies of their Hangouts data will be able to request a download until January 1, 2023, at which point the data will be erased (via Google).

Google has been in the process of shuttering Hangouts and moving users to the Google Chat service for some time. On announcing its intention to migrate Hangouts to Chat in 2020, Google committed to a similar suite of functions for Chat users, including voice, video, and Hangouts' convenient integration with Gmail.

Thus far, Google has delivered on all of those commitments. Hangouts was one of the last remnants of Google+, the company's ambitious but flawed and ultimately unsuccessful attempt at social media on the level of Facebook and Twitter. Hangouts survived as a standalone app and had some interesting effects on the global social media ecosystem.