iPhone 14 Vs Pixel 7 Camera Showdown: Which Snaps The Best Photos?

Google and Apple both updated their respective phone lineups recently, so we thought it was time to take a look at the new phones and see how their cameras stack up against each other. This particular shootout pits the more affordable phones — the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 – against each other. This is going to be interesting because both phones are known for their solid photography chops, and both can do some cool things to photos after they're taken.

So which phone will win out? As always, we'll post side-by-side images below with the Google Pixel 7 shots on the left and the iPhone 14 shots on the right. For this shootout, I went out looking for some nifty Halloween displays around my neighborhood while I toured around on the Coston e-bike I reviewed. At night, I returned to my usual haunt at Streamwood's Village Hall. So, let's see who best ups your photography game.