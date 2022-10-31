High Tech Foods You Can Eat Right Now

Traditionally, harvesting honey has meant putting on a beekeeper's suit, opening up your hives, sedating the bees with smoke, removing the frames one at a time, scraping the wax caps off the cells, and collecting the honey. Then the whole process begins again in reverse to put the hive back together. It's a laborious process that isn't pleasant for the beekeepers and isn't pleasant for the bees.

Given our current technological state, surely there's a better way to get our hands on honey without so much trouble. That's the problem Flow set out to solve. Its Flow Hives give your bees a comfortable home to live in and easy access to their honey without disturbing them (via Flow).

Bees enter and exit the hive at their leisure and go about producing wax and honey as they normally would. The front panel of the hive can be partially removed, allowing you to see inside the hive and know when a panel is full of honey and ready to harvest. A valve attached to each panel can be opened and honey collected without the hive being opened up or any of the panels removed. When you're finished, the valve can be closed, and the panel is ready to be filled again. The honey is the same as it ever was, but the hive is pure engineering technology.