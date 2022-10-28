What Is Phantom Drain, And How Does It Impact Electric Vehicles?

What would October be without some nods to All Hallow's Eve, right? "Phantom Drain" is not a scary costume you can buy at a Spirit Halloween store, but it might be soon, given how fast those folks work. It's also not a supervillain appearing in the pages of your favorite comic book, nor is it the uber-secret working title for "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Although, that movie did manage to simultaneously menace and drain us, so that would have been appropriate.

"Phantom Drain" is, however, a term we all need to understand since both state and federal regulations are looking to ensure the auto industry eliminates fossil-fueled cars in favor of all-electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade.

In simplest terms, phantom drain, also referred to as "vampire drain" (hello again, Halloween!), happens when the energy from an EVs battery gets drained while parked and is not actually in use. In turn, this could potentially reduce the car's overall range on any given charge. How far you can go is kind of an important thing to know, down to the mile in some cases, since no one wants to be stranded in the middle of nowhere ... and not just because it's the most perfect setup for a horror movie.