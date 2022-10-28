Robert Downey Jr. Is Helping To Restore Classic Cars With Electric Power

Now that Robert Downey Jr. has powered down his Iron Man suit for good, he's focused on powering up classic vehicles with modern technology and electric innovations through the restomod company Kindred Motorworks.

Located in San Rafael, California, Kindred is a passion project for CEO and founder Rob Howard. The company made its debut at Monterey Car Week after obtaining all the necessary funding ($20+ million) over the last two years. And it has some pretty big names on its roster of investors, including Hagerty, the world's largest insurance provider for classic vehicles, and Footprint Coalition Ventures, founded by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey, Jr. His Footprint Coalition is a group of investors and donors who want to scale technologies to help restore the planet.

Howard isn't just an investor or entrepreneur that saw cars as a way to make a quick buck. He's been working on automobiles for most of his life. While growing up in Philadelphia, his dad taught him how to work on cars, and, for the last 20 years, has been under the hood of many of his own classic car restoration projects. He's also a "serial entrepreneur" involved in creating technology-based companies, like a logistics provider that was then sold to Transforce and a same-day delivery company eventually sold to Target (via Tech Crunch).

While restoring a Chevy station wagon, an expensive and challenging project that took him four years to complete, it dawned on him that he could use technology to organize, simplify and streamline the restoration of classic cars. And it could be done repeatedly, in volume, while simultaneously modernizing those cars with the latest safety features, power accouterments, state-of-the-art sound system, rearview camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, and even cupholders.