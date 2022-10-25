Google Slapped With $113 Million Fine For Play Store Payment Abuse

The Competition Commission of India slapped Google with a fine worth around $162 million a few days ago, citing controversial agreements that allowed the company to abuse its dominance with Android OS and the namesake web search service. Now, the country's anti-trust watchdog has handed another fine worth $113 million to the company. This time it's for forcing app developers to use the in-house payment system for the Play Store, Google's repository for hosting Android apps.

According to the official release, Google forced the app developers to rely on Google Play's Billing System (GPBS) for paid apps and in-app purchases. This is the route by which Google, and the likes of Apple and Microsoft, ensure that they get 30% of all financial transactions related to apps, a policy that app developers have protested for years.

India's competition authority noted that by "making access to the Play Store dependent on mandatory usage of GPBS for paid apps and in-app purchases is one sided and arbitrary and devoid of any legitimate business interest." Labeling Google's policy as unfair, which denies developers access to a plum market, the agency also highlights that the company doesn't apply the same restriction for the YouTube app, which is its own in-house product.