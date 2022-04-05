Apple May Soon Let Apps Charge Higher Prices Without Asking First

A new report from TechCrunch details what could be a new model for subscription renewals on Apple devices. Ulysses app developer Max Seelemen first noticed that something was off on March 24, 2022, when he received a notice that the monthly subscription price for Disney+ was going to increase — and the wording was a bit different this time around.

Up until now, any time a service is up for renewal through Apple — such as with an iOS app — users have been presented with the option to either manually accept the new subscription fees or let the subscription lapse and be canceled automatically. This way if someone didn't want to renew their subscription at the increased price, all they had to do was ignore the notification and it would take care of itself.

What Seelemen noticed with the Disney+ app, however, was that it seemed to consider inaction as acceptance of the new prices. In other words, ignoring the notification would result in an automatic renewal at the increased price point.