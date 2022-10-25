Maserati's GranCabrio Prototype Already Looks Stunning

Lightning has struck in Modena. Maserati has released the first images of its GranCabrio prototype cruising the streets of its home city, the convertible being the sister model of the hardtop GranTurismo unveiled earlier in October. Both are all-electric inheritors of the legendary Maserati GranTurismo legacy, and each will serve as flagships of the Folgore line, a full suite of the first models delivering on Maserati's ambitious promise to be 100 percent electric by 2030.

Maserati

The Folgore line — which also includes EV versions of the Grecale and Levante SUVs, an electric Quattroporte sedan, and even an all-electric version of the MC20 sports car – represents a major commitment by Maserati to sustainable and environmentally friendly engineering. Even the seat covers of the Grecale Folgore are made of recycled fishing nets, the automaker claims, though based on what we know about the GranCabrio there's no danger of compromising performance or design. Even the comparatively sedate Grecale SUV comes stock with 500 horsepower and a top speed above 125mph, after all.