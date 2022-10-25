Maserati's GranCabrio Prototype Already Looks Stunning
Lightning has struck in Modena. Maserati has released the first images of its GranCabrio prototype cruising the streets of its home city, the convertible being the sister model of the hardtop GranTurismo unveiled earlier in October. Both are all-electric inheritors of the legendary Maserati GranTurismo legacy, and each will serve as flagships of the Folgore line, a full suite of the first models delivering on Maserati's ambitious promise to be 100 percent electric by 2030.
The Folgore line — which also includes EV versions of the Grecale and Levante SUVs, an electric Quattroporte sedan, and even an all-electric version of the MC20 sports car – represents a major commitment by Maserati to sustainable and environmentally friendly engineering. Even the seat covers of the Grecale Folgore are made of recycled fishing nets, the automaker claims, though based on what we know about the GranCabrio there's no danger of compromising performance or design. Even the comparatively sedate Grecale SUV comes stock with 500 horsepower and a top speed above 125mph, after all.
Relentless performance, bleeding-edge engineering1
These latest pictures finally put visuals to a number of major claims Maserati has made about upcoming EV models. The GranCabrio and its hardtop twin the GranTurismo will take point on Maserati's commitment to be all-electric by 2030. The automaker confidently expects its all-electric flagships to seriously challenge the Tesla Roadster.
Engineers at Maserati drew on Formula E tech to deliver top-flight performance in the Folgore line, with specs to prove it. Maserati claims that both the GranCabrio and its hardtop twin the GranTurismo will put down 1,200 horsepower and hit a top speed above 186 mph.
Despite how good it may look here, the GranCabrio prototype's wilder visual flourishes, such as its splinter-camo bodywork, are unlikely to make it to production. That said, if these pictures prove anything, it's that Maserati's new all-electric direction won't turn legendary performance vehicles into shrinking violets anytime soon. Even when it's helping save the world, Maserati is still Maserati.