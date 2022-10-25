The Reason Why Google Headquarters Hired 200 Goats

Don't worry; Google isn't replacing its human workers with four-legged beasties. Not yet, at least. Still, it's probably a good time to update the skills section of your resume: If you can stand for hours at a time, like to investigate strange things, and can speak a foreign language (bleating is a foreign language, right?), it might not be a bad idea to add these if you're looking to get a job at the home of the world's largest search engine.

The Googleplex in Mountain View, California, sprawls across 12 acres, with grass and trees mingled amidst its many buildings. Like most of California, Google's headquarters is nestled within a region wracked by severe drought. Many California-based companies take up green initiatives and do what they can to offset humankind's carbon footprint, because there's always the persistent threat of working in what amounts to a year-round fire season. So, when a company comes up with a novel way to help combat the changing climate, we may not want to brush it off as a silly extravagance.

Such is the curious case of Google's goats.