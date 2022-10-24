SlashGear Asks: What's The Worst Current Samsung Smartphone Model? - Exclusive Survey

Having consistently held more than 20% of the global smartphone market for over a decade, Samsung continues to be the world's largest smartphone brand. The Korean smartphone maker's business model relies on the company developing an extensive array of smartphones that cater to a broad audience. This is quite unlike its archrival Apple which only launches a handful of high-end smartphones yearly. As a result, there's a Samsung smartphone available for users with all kinds of budgets.

To make it easier for people to identify the wide array of Samsung smartphones, the company typically classifies its smartphones into various "series." As of 2022, Samsung's flagship smartphone offerings are usually part of the company's S-series lineup. In addition, Samsung also sells its premium, foldable phones under the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold series. Until recently, the company also had the large-screened Galaxy Note series, which has since been canned in favor of an expanded Galaxy S lineup. Besides these flagship phones, Samsung also sells devices under the A series (mid-range and upper mid-range), and the Galaxy M series (entry-level and low-end).

Given Samsung's ubiquitousness and how successful the company has been with its smartphones, it seems improbable that the company could end up making bad phones. So to figure out what people really thought of Samsung's 2022 smartphone lineup, we asked them to list what they thought were the worst Samsung smartphones of 2022. The survey did churn out some fascinating results.