It Won't Be Long Before You See A KTM X-Bow On The Street

For a country so famously fond of cars, the United States has some pretty stringent rules of the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has high standards for safety and sets strict limits on what a road-legal car can do on American roads. On the whole, that's good news for American drivers: NHTSA-mandated safety features like seatbelts, airbags, and electronic stability control have consistently reduced the rate of crashes and injuries in the United States.

The strict rules of the NHTSA have kept some stunning cars off American pavement, however. NHTSA requirements helped sink could-have-been classics like the Porsche 959 and Jaguar XJ220 in the U.S. market. A recent instance of this is the KTM X-Bow, first manufactured in 2008. This bonkers Austrian cross between a supercar and a go-kart would seem to be tailor-made for wide American highways and offroad shenanigans, but, with one important caveat: it has never been street-legal in the States. Here's why.